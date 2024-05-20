BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

As we move into Year 2 of Garrett Riley at the controls on offense at Clemson, two contradictory sentiments seem fair:

-- It's reasonable to think that this offense can make major strides with improved quarterback play, a more consistent running game and a higher number of major playmakers on the outside.

-- It's also reasonable to have some skepticism about Cade Klubnik becoming the quarterback this offense needs him to be, which thus brings natural skepticism about whether Riley will be considered worth all that money ($2.05 million a year) after two seasons at Clemson.

If we're sitting here in January asking the same questions about this offense that we've asked in recent years, that won't be good.

But we believe there's ample reason to think these questions are going to be answered in Year 2 under Riley.

