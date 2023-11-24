CLEMSON -- On Sunday against Boise State, Joseph Girard's second-half surge led to a Clemson victory.

On Friday against Alcorn State, it was PJ Hall's turn to orchestrate one of his own.

Behind Hall's career night, the Tigers took care of business against the Braves 90-69.

Hall set a career-high with 29 points, but his offensive output was primarily felt in the second half.

The Tigers came out of the half with a 48-37 lead, with the Braves hanging around in large part to 57.5 percent shooting from the field.

Right from the start of the second half, Hall and the Tigers put Alcorn State in the rearview mirror.