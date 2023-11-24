P.J. Hall's career-high 29 points lead Clemson past Alcorn State 90-69
CLEMSON -- On Sunday against Boise State, Joseph Girard's second-half surge led to a Clemson victory.
On Friday against Alcorn State, it was PJ Hall's turn to orchestrate one of his own.
Behind Hall's career night, the Tigers took care of business against the Braves 90-69.
Hall set a career-high with 29 points, but his offensive output was primarily felt in the second half.
The Tigers came out of the half with a 48-37 lead, with the Braves hanging around in large part to 57.5 percent shooting from the field.
Right from the start of the second half, Hall and the Tigers put Alcorn State in the rearview mirror.
Hall scored 10 of the Tigers' first 13 points, creating shots inside and converting shots from beyond the arc. He also finished with four free throws, driving near the basket for contact to earn shots from the foul line.
Hall finished with 20 points in the second half, which led all scorers in the matchup overall.
Hall wasn't the only Tiger to reach double figures in the second half, with Chase Hunter recording 11 of his 18 points after halftime.
Hunter's and-one play on Clemson's first possession of the second half set the tone for another strong second half, driving inside for a contact layup.
On a night when the Tigers had 26 assists on 34 made shots, Hunter's seven assists led the way against the Braves.
Clemson got another strong performance from Girard as he logged his third straight game scoring in double figures.
Girard finished with 13 points, converting three of his nine shots from deep. Girard was one of three Clemson starters to record double figures.
After pulling away against Boise State in the second half, head coach Brad Brownell had great things to say about his team's depth. Once again, that depth beyond the starting five proved more than capable.
With RJ Godfrey's seven points leading the way, 17 of the Tigers' 90 points came off the bench.
Ian Schieffelin posted a game-high 10 rebounds.
Clemson now moves to 5-0 on the year, its best start since the 2020-21 season, when the Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament.
On Tuesday, Clemson will travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 17 Alabama at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.
