Clemson and Florida State remains a rivalry, for sure.

Just not as much contempt has been bred by recruiting familiarity, that's all.

GIVE A GIFT SUBSCRIPTION TO TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

The Seminoles spending a few years mired in mediocrity, followed by the successful strategy of quickly rebuilding and then relying on the transfer portal over high school recruiting, has reduced the times by which Clemson and FSU have truly clashed on the trail.

That said, there are plenty of recognized faces on the opposing sideline this weekend.