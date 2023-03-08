Pedal to the metal
CLEMSON -- Before the Orange Bowl got out of hand, there was ample reason for Clemson to feel comfortable late in the third quarter.
Down 14-6, the offense took over at its 21 and moved the ball briskly down the field with minimal substitutions.
But on third-and-5 from Tennessee's 34, the seconds on the play clock ticked as Cade Klubnik and the rest of the offense waited on the play to come in. The ball was snapped with seven seconds on the play clock, and Klubnik ran it off the right side for 3 yards to make it fourth-and-2.
That's when Clemson decided to substitute with bigger personnel, going with a two-tight-end look that's natural for short-yardage plays.
One problem: Tennessee got to substitute also, bringing in three fresh defensive linemen.
After the ball was snapped with four seconds left on the play clock, a counter play to Will Shipley came up inches short. Four plays later, Tennessee's fast-moving offense was in the end zone and the rout was on.
This snapshot from last season crystallizes an offense that was so close to major improvement, yet so far away.
