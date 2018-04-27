THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Defensive coordinator Brent Venables has snagged his latest linebacker target.
Malvern (Penn.) Prep's Keith Maguire announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday during a ceremony at his school.
Said Maguire to Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman:
“I just really fell in love with Clemson after going there and being able to spend time with the team and the coaches were great with me. I really liked how they coached and just how they were as people. They seem like they’ll be able to help me grow as a man and as a football player.
“Clemson has great facilities and it’s a great school. They checked all the boxes for me. They were definitely the clear-cut choice.
“Coach Venables and I have a great relationship. I think it’s cool how he is the defensive coordinator and is still able to focus his attention on the linebackers. He really relies on the linebackers to get the job done. He’s a great coach with a great history and I don’t think he’s going anywhere. I think he’ll be there for a good amount of time.”
Maguire (6-1, 218) picked the Tigers over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama and UNC.
The nation's No. 14 inside linebacker prospect also held offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M, among numerous others.
His recruitment escalated with a series of major offers in February, and Clemson's staff promptly attracted him for its junior day in early March.
But Maguire’s father was unable to make the trip, and that culminated in Maguire returning again for Clemson’s spring game this month.
The Tigers are looking to replenish the linebacker cupboard this cycle, as four scholarship players come off the books after this season.
Maguire pairs with Baton Rouge (La.) University School’s Bryton Constantin to give Venables a solid start. Constantin is expected to be bumped to four stars in a few weeks.
Maguire, who is rated sixth overall regardless of position in the state of Pennsylvania, becomes Clemson’s 11th commitment in this class.
The Tigers have had a busy April, with Maguire becoming their seventh pledge in a two-week span.
Clemson's recruiting class is now comprised of prospects from seven states; Maguire, four-star DB Sheridan Jones of Norfolk (Va.), four-star running back Chez Mellusi of Naples (Fla.), four-star receiver Frank Ladson of Miami (Fla.), Shelby (N.C.) DB Lannden Zanders, four-star QB Taisun Phommachanh of Avon (CT), Constantin, Riverdale (Ga.) tight end Jaelyn Lay, Bradenton (Fla.) kicker Aidan Swanson, Calhoun (Ga.) receiver Brannon Spector and four-star DB Joseph Charleston of Milton, Ga.
The Tigers' recruiting class is now ranked fifth nationally.
