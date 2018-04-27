Malvern (Penn.) Prep's Keith Maguire announced his commitment to Clemson on Friday during a ceremony at his school.

Said Maguire to Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Friedman:

“I just really fell in love with Clemson after going there and being able to spend time with the team and the coaches were great with me. I really liked how they coached and just how they were as people. They seem like they’ll be able to help me grow as a man and as a football player.

“Clemson has great facilities and it’s a great school. They checked all the boxes for me. They were definitely the clear-cut choice.

“Coach Venables and I have a great relationship. I think it’s cool how he is the defensive coordinator and is still able to focus his attention on the linebackers. He really relies on the linebackers to get the job done. He’s a great coach with a great history and I don’t think he’s going anywhere. I think he’ll be there for a good amount of time.”

Maguire (6-1, 218) picked the Tigers over offers from Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama and UNC.

The nation's No. 14 inside linebacker prospect also held offers from Michigan, Nebraska and Texas A&M, among numerous others.

His recruitment escalated with a series of major offers in February, and Clemson's staff promptly attracted him for its junior day in early March.