Perception matters
CLEMSON -- It won't qualify as one of this offseason's great revelations, but Clemson's comparatively low standing in the eyes of the national media folks is a story nonetheless.
The Tigers have begun the past seven seasons ranked in the Top 5 by The Associated Press, yet the past two seasons finished with Clemson ranked outside the Top 10.
Six combined losses in 2021 and 2022 have brought a consistent, and probably pretty fair, appraisal of this program moving forward:
Fool us twice, shame on us. Now you're going to have to show us.
What a difference a year makes in the area of public perception of various teams.
Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!
Last August, Florida State wasn't even in the "others receiving votes" category as Mike Norvell tried to build on a 5-7 season in 2021.
Ten wins later, the Seminoles are widely viewed as a Top 10 team. And Clemson, which hasn't lost to the Seminoles since 2014, is perceived to be looking up at the team from Tallahassee.
