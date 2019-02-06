Tigerillustrated.com

Pinckney is a rising junior out of Beaufort. A 4-star prospect out of high school, Rivals.com rated the 6-foot-1, 300-pounder 16th nationally among defensive tackle prospects.

Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will not be available for workouts due to injury. Pinckney suffered a tear in his pectoral muscle that will require surgery. Pinckney played in all 15 games last fall as a backup, logging over 300 snaps.

CLEMSON -- Clemson's projected defensive tackle starters for 2019 will miss all of spring football practice, head coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday.

Williams suffered an undisclosed injury while playing basketball recently. Williams (6-4, 310) played in 12 of the Tigers' 15 games and logged 147 plays. Rivals.com rated the Virginia Beach (Va.) lineman fourth nationally among strongside ends in 2017.



Rising junior lineman Xavier Kelly was listed as a third-team tackle the last time the Tigers took the field last month in Santa Clara, Calif. Kelly recorded 93 plays in 10 games last season. The Tigers also red-shirted Darnell Jefferies, a 2018 signee, who played in just one game last fall.

Clemson's staff also has at least two midyear enrollees who are expected to draw work at tackle - Apopka (Fla.) four-star Tyler Davis and Kansas City (MO)'s Etinosa Reuben. Swinney said Wednesday Winder (Ga.) lineman Logan Cash will start out at defensive end.

2019 signee Tayquon Johnson of Williamsport (MD) will arrive to campus later this summer.

Swinney also announced that veteran tight end Garrett Williams is retiring from football to pursue a career in the military. Williams would like to one day become a Navy Seal.

