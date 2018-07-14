Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-14 08:02:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Names to remember

Larry Williams & Paul Strelow
Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Some intriguing players who could have a big year that no one is really talking about this off-season.

It’s particularly hard to be a player who comes out of nowhere when the roster has such veteran presences at most positions. So where will there be opportunities?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}