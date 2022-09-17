Plenty of work to do
CLEMSON -- Late in the second quarter, the brand-spanking-new jumbotron blasted a sped-up version of the song "Another One Bites The Dust" to give the impression that a spanking was taking place.
It was a bit premature.
In many other years under Dabo Swinney, it was routine for opponents like this to be ripped to tatters by halftime.
Not this year. At least, not yet.
"We're a long way from being a great team," Swinney said, "because great teams don't do some of the things we did tonight."
Clemson wasn't able to fully wring the suspense from this game until six minutes were left in it.
So the final score of 48-20 is a bit deceiving as the Tigers improve to 3-0 with a trip to Wake Forest up next.
Louisiana Tech just sort of kept hanging around and found itself within two scores before DJ Uiagalelei came back to steer the offense down the field for a touchdown, culminating with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Antonio Williams with 6:21 remaining.
After a lethargic effort the week before against Furman, Swinney wanted to come out and blow the Bulldogs' doors off under the lights.
But the Tigers, playing without a large number of defensive starters, kept leaving the door open.
Clemson had 521 total yards and amassed 280 on the ground, with Will Shipley averaging 11.6 yards a carry on the way to a 139-yard night on 12 carries.
Uiagalelei completed 17 of 29 passes for 221 yards with two touchdowns and ran for 62 yards on nine carries.
Louisiana Tech quarterback Parker McNeil threw for 311 yards on a 23-of-42 clip with a touchdown, but his two interceptions in the third quarter were big because one came in his own territory and the other came deep in Clemson territory.
Clemson started off the game hot but then found itself up just 13-6 at halftime.
The Tigers overwhelmed the Bulldogs for much of the third quarter but then stalled on offense when the starters gave way to the backups.
Louisiana Tech piled up explosive plays against a defense that was missing not just Bryan Bresee after the death of his 15-year-old sister, but several other front-line players to injury.
Tyler Davis, Andrew Mukuba, Xavier Thomas, Nate Wiggins and Tre Williams did not dress. And then Sheridan Jones missed most of the game after suffering an injury during the game.
With Sam Hartman and Wake Forest up next, followed by a visit from Devin Leary and N.C. State, Clemson has a lot of work to do in the coverage department. Because it wasn't as if the secondary was playing lockdown defense when the aforementioned players were healthy.
Louisiana Tech had eight passing plays of 19 yards or more, and four of 30 or more. Tight end Griffin Hebert had five catches for 122 yards., and Julien Lewis had 76 yards receiving on seven catches.
Joseph Ngata had three catches for 54 yards, including a remarkable 41-yarder early. But he also had a drop, as did E.J. Williams.
The defense did shut down the run, limiting the Bulldogs to 6 net rushing yards.
But no one walked away with any illusions: This team has plenty to work on.
