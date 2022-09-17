In many other years under Dabo Swinney , it was routine for opponents like this to be ripped to tatters by halftime.

CLEMSON -- Late in the second quarter, the brand-spanking-new jumbotron blasted a sped-up version of the song "Another One Bites The Dust" to give the impression that a spanking was taking place.

Not this year. At least, not yet.

"We're a long way from being a great team," Swinney said, "because great teams don't do some of the things we did tonight."

Clemson wasn't able to fully wring the suspense from this game until six minutes were left in it.

So the final score of 48-20 is a bit deceiving as the Tigers improve to 3-0 with a trip to Wake Forest up next.

Louisiana Tech just sort of kept hanging around and found itself within two scores before DJ Uiagalelei came back to steer the offense down the field for a touchdown, culminating with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Antonio Williams with 6:21 remaining.

After a lethargic effort the week before against Furman, Swinney wanted to come out and blow the Bulldogs' doors off under the lights.

But the Tigers, playing without a large number of defensive starters, kept leaving the door open.

Clemson had 521 total yards and amassed 280 on the ground, with Will Shipley averaging 11.6 yards a carry on the way to a 139-yard night on 12 carries.