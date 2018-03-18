US Presswire

And for Clemson, more games. More fun. More dancing. A complete dismantling of Bruce Pearl’s team in an 84-53 victory in San Diego sent the Tigers to Omaha for a Round of 16 showdown with Kansas. After a guard-driven win over New Mexico State in the opening round, there was reason to think Clemson could survive and advance. But then a Clemson football postseason mauling of Ohio State or Oklahoma broke out. The basketball team broke out baseball caps in the locker room, the "OMAHA" stitched to the back. But maybe they should've brought football helmets too. Surely wherever Dabo Swinney was, yelling and screaming at the TV as his pal Brad Brownell inserted the walk-ons, thought of the similarity. Retrievers are an Auburn man’s best friend after what happened in this one. Because without UMBC’s insane throttling of Virginia on Friday night, this weekend might be known most for Clemson’s humiliation of the team that won the SEC regular-season title and averaged 83 points per game. Auburn squeaked by College of Charleston in the first round, and yesterday Pearl said his team was going to have to play a lot better to pose a challenge to Clemson. From the start, Auburn looked like it prepared for this matchup by running a marathon. Clemson's defense, playing at its suffocating best, was all too happy to take advantage by squeezing the life out of a team that won 26 games.

"It's deflating when you're down 40," Pearl said. "It just is." Less than two months ago, Clemson's season was thought to be sinking after it lost Donte Grantham to a torn ACL. After the Tigers closed the regular season with a 6-5 record without Grantham, Brownell said he thought this was a Final Four team before he went down against Notre Dame. Now the Tigers are two wins away from that accomplishment without their best all-around player. It's a script that was almost inconceivable a year ago when Dan Radakovich made a tough decision to bring back Brownell for an eighth year after an ugly NIT loss to Oakland. But great guard play can take you to high places, and that's exactly what has propelled Clemson thus far. Gabe DeVoe lit it up for 22 points after scoring the same total Friday, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers. Marcquise Reed had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Shelton Mitchell handed out six assists while scoring 10. Clemson had 19 assists and shot 47.5 percent from the field while hitting 10 3-pointers on 26 attempts. Brownell's team owned the glass with a 46-27 rebounding advantage and held Auburn to 25.8-percent shooting.

Elijah Thomas, who had 18 points on a 7-of-10 clip, 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in 27 minutes, was asked what it was like for things to be so sinfully easy.

"Like I was playing Madden and just threw a touchdown." The fact that this game was once tied at 13 seemed more like a punch line than a stat line as Clemson pounded Auburn even more. Clemson closed the first half on a 30-6 run as Auburn missed 18 straight baskets and went more than 11 minutes without a field goal. On the halftime set, Auburn grad Charles Barkley congratulated Clemson but was reminded that the game still had 20 minutes left. Still a chance for Auburn to make a game of it, even down 24. For once, Barkley was right. PUBLISHER's NOTE: Tigerillustrated.com will release its Monday Recruiting Insider at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

