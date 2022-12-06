CLEMSON -- Over the years, our writing and podcast duties have put us in conversation with many former Clemson football players.

Many of whom agree that loosening restrictions on player movement was a good and necessary thing.

But many of whom also absolutely treasure their Clemson degree.

That's really the conflicting rub of where we are right now, with the transfer portal flooded with so many players that it disrupts our conventional understanding of what college sports is.

About an hour before the South Carolina game, we visited with a high-ranking Clemson administrator who was looking past not just that day's rivalry game, and even past the upcoming ACC Championship in Charlotte a week later.

"It's going to be a wild month," he said.

Sure enough, the portal doors opened yesterday and we saw more exits than we're used to seeing from Clemson's side.