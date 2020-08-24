TigerIllustrated - Clemson debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll

Clemson debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has another national championship contender this fall, as the Tigers make another run at No. 1.
ALSO SEE: Monday Insider | What Clemson's coaches have told us so far - Part 3 | Clemson's verbal commitments
Monday afternoon the Associated Press debuted its preseason top 25 poll with Clemson standing atop the college football mountain with the No. 1 ranking. The Tigers also will enter the 2020 season ranked atop the Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.
2020 PRESEASON AP POLL
1. CLEMSON
2. Ohio State
3. Alabama
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. LSU
7. Penn State
8. Florida
9. Oregon
10. Notre Dame
11. Auburn
12. Wisconsin
13. Texas A&M
14. Texas
15. Oklahoma State
16. Michigan
17. USC
18. North Carolina
19. Minnesota
20. Cincinnati
21. UCF
22. Utah
23. Iowa State
24. Iowa
25. Tennessee
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1
FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!