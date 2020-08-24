 TigerIllustrated - Clemson debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-24 11:12:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Clemson debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll

Staff reports
Tigerillustrated.com

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has another national championship contender this fall, as the Tigers make another run at No. 1.

ALSO SEE: Monday Insider | What Clemson's coaches have told us so far - Part 3 | Clemson's verbal commitments

Monday afternoon the Associated Press debuted its preseason top 25 poll with Clemson standing atop the college football mountain with the No. 1 ranking. The Tigers also will enter the 2020 season ranked atop the Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.

2020 PRESEASON AP POLL

1. CLEMSON

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame

11. Auburn

12. Wisconsin

13. Texas A&M

14. Texas

15. Oklahoma State

16. Michigan

17. USC

18. North Carolina

19. Minnesota

20. Cincinnati

21. UCF

22. Utah

23. Iowa State

24. Iowa

25. Tennessee

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Memphis 86, Virginia Tech 85, Boise State 68, Arizona State 66, Miami (FL) 42, Louisville 32, Appalachian State 26, Washington 21, Kentucky 20, Indiana 19, Baylor 15, California 11, TCU 9, Virginia 7, Navy 6, Florida State 6, SMU 3, Mississippi State 3, Air Force 3, Northwestern 1, UAB 1

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}