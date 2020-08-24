TigerIllustrated - Clemson debuts at No. 1 in preseason AP Poll

FROM THE TIGER FAN SHOP: Click HERE to see the new CLEMSON Nike Shoes!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has another national championship contender this fall, as the Tigers make another run at No. 1.

Monday afternoon the Associated Press debuted its preseason top 25 poll with Clemson standing atop the college football mountain with the No. 1 ranking. The Tigers also will enter the 2020 season ranked atop the Coaches Poll, which was released earlier this month.

2020 PRESEASON AP POLL

1. CLEMSON

2. Ohio State

3. Alabama

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. LSU

7. Penn State

8. Florida

9. Oregon

10. Notre Dame