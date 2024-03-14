CLEMSON -- As it prepared for the ACC Tournament, Clemson didn't face a heaping amount of pressure on the surface. BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com! That was based on the assumption that the Tigers were well better than a No. 6 seed in Washington and would show that. The narrowest of margins separated this team from an all-important double-bye in the conference tournament. And while losing out on that made winning the whole thing an unlikely proposition, a lengthy run was considered more likely than this team going to the District and stinking up the joint. ALSO SEE: Thursday Recruiting Insider | Wednesday Night Clemson Football Nuggets | Wednesday Clemson Football Nuggets | Wednesday Recruiting Insider | Clemson's verbal commitments History would've of course laughed at that idea. Before last night, Clemson had made 70 trips to the ACC Tournament and gone one-and-done 48 times.

Today Clemson head coach Brad Brownell is again facing his share of criticism from fans after his team's lopsided loss to Boston College and another one-and-done showing in the ACC Tournament. (Geoff Burke - USA Today Sports)

Advertisement

So yes, it's kind of the rule. So much so that a suitable sponsor for the Tigers' yearly treks to the ACC Tournament could be brought to you by QuikTrip. But this year, this team, was supposed to be an exception to the rule. Yes, expected to be. Lofty expectations don't often accompany Clemson basketball in the same ways they loom over the football program. But a confluence of factors, including the presence of a franchise player in PJ Hall and addition of a top-shelf scorer in Joe Girard, pushed the bar particularly high this year. A year ago, the pre-conference schedule cursed the Tigers because of losses to bad teams. This year, the pre-conference schedule hangs over their heads because they can't consistently rediscover the mojo and confidence that lifted them to huge wins over really good teams. At one point late in the regular season, Brad Brownell seemed to be trying to rekindle that November and December magic by reminding his players how much fun they were having in those days. Earlier this week, Brownell labeled this a "good" season but stopped short of great because of what happened in ACC play. Even he expected better. The difference between good and great was a few games that could've gone either way. Then last night happened. And it went all one way. Boston College was Clemson's 21st ACC game this season. The Tigers are 11-10 in those games and have lost to the following teams that finished with losing conference records:

Clemson guard Joe Girard is shown here Wednesday night in Capital One Arena. (AP)

Miami 6-14 Notre Dame 7-13 Georgia Tech 7-13 Boston College 8-12 N.C. State 9-11 That list of losing records becomes six teams if you count Virginia Tech, which lost to Florida State in Washington to fall to 10-11 in ACC games this year. Brownell seemed genuinely perplexed late last night as he assessed the carnage "I don't understand. Defensively I thought we were OK, but we didn't get any defensive rebounds. ... We just weren't quite ready. Ultimately that's on me. I don't really understand it. I thought we were. But we looked a half step slow and lacked urgency." Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! It could well be that over the next week this team rediscovers its urgency and its purpose. But Brownell's main messaging to his team leading up to last night was to play loose and free. They looked the opposite of that in absorbing Clemson's worst ACC Tournament loss since Duke hammered Larry Shyatt's group by 31 in the 1999-2000 season. From talk of claiming the school's first ACC Tournament championship, to the worst tournament loss in 24 years. Our off topics forum Bottom line, in the aftermath of that debacle it's hard to suddenly start executing with looseness and freedom come NCAA Tournament time.

Clemson closed its conference slate one game above .500 with a blowout loss to underdog Boston College Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. (AP)