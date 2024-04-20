Not yet a Tigerillustrated.com subscriber? Take advantage of this special, 25th anniversary promotion. For a limited time, Tigerillustrated.com is offering three FREE months of unlimited access HERE! Promo Code: TI25

Clemson's decline in football had lasted seven years, and seven years was enough. The abrupt and traumatic divorce with Danny Ford produced Ken Hatfield, who won some but didn't fit. Then they went out and found a good fit who talked like Danny but couldn't coach like him in Tommy West, and the results are startling to look at even now: A 44-37 overall record in those seven years, 29-27 in the ACC the Tigers dominated from the late 1970s to the early 1990s.

Then first-year Clemson head football coach Tommy Bowden is shown here with his father Bobby on October 23, 1999. (Getty Images)

And all this coincided with Florida State joining the ACC and not only replacing Clemson as the kingpin, but making the Tigers' so-called glory days look like an antique car as the Seminoles' domination was fueled by offensive innovation. But in 1999, enough was enough and things were going to change. Tommy Bowden, son of Bobby, came armed with not just some of the secret sauce but some real bona-fides of his own after leading Tulane to big things. He brought Rich Rodriguez and a cool new offense. He brought a clean-cut image that would help Clemson avoid the NCAA scrutiny that contributed to Ford's ouster. He brought Bowden sizzle that would resonate with recruits. Before the 44-year-old Bowden had even coached a game, there was ample reason to think he was the change agent desired by everyone in orange when Bobby Robinson successfully landed his top candidate. "We said we wanted to hire the best football coach in the country for the Clemson football program," Robinson said at the time. "We also said it would be one of the most important decisions we would ever make as far as Clemson athletics was concerned. ... We had a goal and we're convinced the person that we hired would take us to that level." Something symbolic happened during that opening press conference: The orange jacket Bowden was provided to wear in front of the cameras was obviously too big -- a 44-long when his measurements were a 39-regular. Over the next decade that would serve as a metaphor for a head coach that simply didn't fully fit what Clemson needed, didn't fully fill out the varied dimensions of what would be required for the football program to return to prominence. During those months that preceded the 1999 season, the web site you are reading came into existence. This was still the age of newspapers and talk radio, and before even texting was a thing. Chat rooms. Dial-up. Netscape. E-mail. All new-age terms at the time as growing numbers of people fired up their Gateways or Dells and congregated online. Over the years, Cris Ard's creation would grow into a monster by covering themes and angles that the traditional forms of news gathering had shunned. Instead of one story on Clemson per day, give them several. Instead of considering recruiting coverage beneath you, cover the hell out of it.

Bobby Robinson served as Clemson's Athletics Director from 1985-2002. (AP)

Instead of fans' voices being limited to a letter to the editor in a newspaper or a call to a talk-radio show, give them their own platform on a message board where they can congregate and converse. Here in 2024, Tigerillustrated.com is still a force and still the preeminent source on Clemson football even in an age of voices being magnified in ways that were totally unimaginable back at the end of the 20th century. And still the same price at 10 bucks a month. We couldn't be happier to celebrate 25 years, and couldn't be more grateful to so many of you who have made it happen. Instead of spending more time celebrating ourselves, we're going to take the next week excavating all that had to happen for Clemson football to not just return to prominence, but achieve success that simply could not have been envisioned before it started happening. In a special seven-part series that begins Sunday, we will take a deep dive into the state of Clemson's football program. On the surface it's a program that's trying to get back to the top after a pronounced decline the past three years (though not nearly as pronounced as the aforementioned plummet in the 1990s). But if you take a big-picture look at what's been constructed, it's still a marvel. So much had to happen for Dabo Swinney's program to become the standard of best in so many areas. The administrative alignment -- from the head coach, to the AD, to the president all the way up to the trustees -- that remains the envy of so many elsewhere; The opulent facilities that continue to expand; The investment in assistant coaches and a support staff that has grown exponentially over the past decade; The rich success in recruiting, and the differential culture that continues to set Clemson apart even in the age of player compensation and the transfer portal. Join Tigerillustrated.com subscribers on The West Zone message board! And, of course, the man and the presence that brought it all together into a mighty force with his vision, his ability to connect everything and everyone to the point that he could rightly be considered the change agent for the transformation of not just a football program and not just an athletics department, but an entire campus and community. To undertake a deep examination of what is, we have to educate ourselves on what was. Our off topics forum It's almost breathtaking to be reminded of all that had to come together for Clemson football to not just get back but become a much better version of itself than the previous glory days under Ford.

Dabo Swinney earned $800,000 annually in year one as Clemson's head football coach. (Sam Sharpe - USA Today Sports)