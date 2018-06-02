Priority defensive end target set to highlight Clemson camp
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A decorated rising junior defensive end will be among the headlining competitors at the Dabo Swinney Camp this month.
Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove high-four star Myles Murphy plans to return to Clemson for the second session’s big one-day gathering June 13.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news