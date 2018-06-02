Ticker
football

Priority defensive end target set to highlight Clemson camp

Paul Strelow • TigerIllustrated.com
Recruiting Analyst

A decorated rising junior defensive end will be among the headlining competitors at the Dabo Swinney Camp this month.

Marietta (Ga.) Hillgrove high-four star Myles Murphy plans to return to Clemson for the second session’s big one-day gathering June 13.

