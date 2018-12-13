THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- Sometimes you aren't necessarily what your numbers say you are.

If that were the case, last year's offensive line would be remembered as a really good group. Because 194 yards rushing per game is really good.

Sometimes, particularly when you're regularly at the playoff level, you're remembered more for what happened last.

And what happened last for the 2017 offensive line was, uh, not pretty.