Proving Ground II

The offseason is no offseason anymore -- not with the stakes and money so high.

It's more of a business than ever, and the athletes who take care of themselves and demonstrate the self-discipline and drive to prepare like professionals will be the ones best equipped to survive or thrive amid the pratfalls of the pro climate.

Clemson's staff has sought to preserve as much of a collegial culture as possible.

But that doesn't mean the Tigers aren't as in go-to-work mode as the others.

You can go case by case for why it's a big summer for many individuals.

But perhaps the one Clemson defensive player who needs to have the biggest summer to take the next step and expand his role?

