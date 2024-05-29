BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Ten years ago, Dabo Swinney and Chad Morris rolled the dice and made their quarterbacks live during spring practice.

It's impossible to refresh yourself on the particulars of that slice of time and not think of the present situation at quarterback.

The starter has shown flashes but he's also been jittery in pressure situations.

The top backup supposedly came a long way during spring practice but seemed to melt some under the pressure of a spring game.

The No. 3 guy, a walk-on, captivated in the spring game because he looked like he was perfectly comfortable performing and making decisions that have been a problem for the last three years at quarterback.

As everyone looks to the opener in Atlanta, there will be no easing in. As the head coach has told his team plenty, the Tigers will need to be playoff-ready out of the gates in 2024.

It makes you wonder: Would making the quarterbacks live at least some of the time during August camp bring favorable dividends as the staff tries to do everything possible to have this team playing its best Aug. 31?

