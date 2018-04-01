THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Given Clemson's embarrassment of riches at quarterback currently, how difficult is it for the Tigers' staff to again sign a highly regarded QB in this recruiting cycle?

Quarterback courtships are a fascinating subculture within college football recruiting.

We view them differently than any other position in part because they do appear to unfold differently.

Quarterbacks tend to decide earlier in part because there’s a domino effect. Each school usually only takes one, so the principles of supply and demand kick in and the major names are typically off the recruiting board by the middle of the summer.

Clemson’s four quarterback acquisitions since Kelly Bryant, in fact, all pledged to the Tigers before the turn of the calendar of their junior years.

So this is late in the cycle by its standard for Clemson's staff to still be pursuing its quarterback.