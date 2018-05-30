THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

With Taisun Phommachanh and Hunter Johnson propped as the examples, competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp isn’t a prerequisite for emerging as Clemson’s isolated quarterback target.

But there’s no denying a correlation to the Tigers’ interest in and ability to land their desired quarterback upon that quarterback spending time on campus with the coaches.

We can still recall the vision of Dabo Swinney coming over and kneeling to watch Deshaun Watson go through footwork drills in the 2011 camp, after which the Tigers offered the rising sophomore phenom and took the influential early root in his recruitment.