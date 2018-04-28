Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
It’s NFL Draft time, which means we get to play the fun game of ribbing teams or conferences based on what we deem the supportive evidence of player selection.
Something called UTSA had a player picked before just about everyone else, which shows how much your team stinks. There is presumably a streak of years for which the SoCon had had more players taken than the Big 12. You know how this goes.
It’s all fair game because the flip side is, schools and conferences are predictably going to use if not twist, er, shape facts and figures to their advantage for recruiting and perception purposes.
There’s little more worthless than putting weight on the number of players drafted in late rounds, where NFL clubs are taking random stabs at guys who likely won’t make their roster. But that’s another soap box for another day.
Clemson did not have a player drafted in Thursday’s opening round, ending an impressive streak of five straight years with a first-rounder. Only Alabama (10) and now Florida (6) have actively gone longer.
That was obviously a source of pride for the program, not to mention something of substance for its resume to recruits.
In other words, had the Tigers prolonged the stretch, we’d be using it as evidence for their sustained run of producing top-shelf talent, and Clemson would be marketing it to recruits in edits splashed across the social media spectrum today.
So when Clemson goes without having a player picked until the last pick in the third round, does it merit note such as the years Tennessee or South Carolina went full drafts without a pick? As in, will it be used against or hurt the Tigers in recruiting?
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news