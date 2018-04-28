Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

It’s NFL Draft time, which means we get to play the fun game of ribbing teams or conferences based on what we deem the supportive evidence of player selection.

Something called UTSA had a player picked before just about everyone else, which shows how much your team stinks. There is presumably a streak of years for which the SoCon had had more players taken than the Big 12. You know how this goes.

It’s all fair game because the flip side is, schools and conferences are predictably going to use if not twist, er, shape facts and figures to their advantage for recruiting and perception purposes.

There’s little more worthless than putting weight on the number of players drafted in late rounds, where NFL clubs are taking random stabs at guys who likely won’t make their roster. But that’s another soap box for another day.