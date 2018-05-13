THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

Pretty sure I’ve beaten this stat to death, but the horse is going to get clubbed again.

The last 12 national champions have all had at least one signing class ranked in the top five contribute to the achievement. Nine of those 12 had at least two top-five classes involved.

Obviously Alabama’s run skews that a bit. But Clemson, Ohio State and Florida State also factor into the equation.

Here were the last four classes for the playoff semifinalists, starting from 2017:

Alabama 1, 1, 2, 1

Clemson 22, 6, 4, 13

Georgia 3, 9, 6, 7

Oklahoma 7, 16, 14, 15