Recruiting Big Board: Tight End
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
The 2019 recruiting class is now on the clock.
Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases periodically throughout the year to take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names at each position on its recruiting board.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news