BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

In our third update of the day at Tigerillustrated.com, we continue this popular series with subscribers as we take an inside look at Clemson's most coveted defensive end targets and the very latest intel we have on each.

PICTURED on the front page: Greensboro (N.C.) four-star defensive end and longtime Clemson target Bryce Davis. Rivals.com bills Davis 51st nationally overall regardless of position and third nationally among strongside end prospects.

RECRUITING BIG BOARD: DEFENSIVE END (For subscribers-only)

*********************

BIG JULY DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!