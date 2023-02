Dabo Swinney and Clemson coaches spent the contact period last month traveling to numerous schools of prospective targets for the next recruiting class.

The month was then punctuated with the program's elite junior day.

The Tigers landed two commitments in the aftermath, running their total to five for the next class.

Focus now has turned toward attracting recruits to spring practices next month, with Clemson set to entertain prospects all the way through the April 15 spring game.

In this popular periodic feature series, Tigerillustrated.com goes position by position and takes an inside look at whom Clemson is courting and where it stands with the leading targets.

Our latest installment takes a look at defensive tackles: