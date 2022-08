The contact period is about to get underway. Preseason camps are over, and Clemson is turning an eye back to attracting targets to campus for game visits. Furthermore, the window is open for assistant coaches to travel for evaluating prospects at their Friday night games.

Recruiting is in full swing again.

Time to reset the board, both for this class and the next.

In this popular periodic feature series with subscribers, Tigerillustrated.com goes position by position and takes an inside look at whom Clemson is courting and where it stands with the leading targets.

We open this installment with a look at safeties.