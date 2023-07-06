BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Clemson's coaching staff is working to have a large chunk of its recruiting class collected by the end of the summer.

Meanwhile, seeds are being planted with premium targets for the next cycle.

In this popular, periodic, feature series, Tigerillustrated.com takes an inside look at whom Clemson is courting and where it stands with the leading targets on its recruiting board.

***** PICTURED on the front page: Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview five-star wide receiver and recent Clemson official visitor Mike Matthews.

RECRUITING BIG BOARD: Wide Receiver (For subscribers-only)

