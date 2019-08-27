THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In the coming months, Clemson's staff will put the finishing touches on potentially the No. 1-ranked recruiting class while also gathering the first fruits for another class that figures to be among the nation’s best.

Recruiting Big Board is a feature Tigerillustrated.com releases periodically throughout the year where we take an inside look at where Clemson stands with the notable names on its recruiting board.