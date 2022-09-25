CLEMSON -- Dabo Swinney was in an exceptionally good mood after a stadium scrimmage in mid-August. Exceptional because of the time of year, when there's natural stress with the season near and the days and days of camp have piled up and you've been doing the same things over and over and over again. We pulled Swinney aside after his formal gathering with the media to ask him about a hamstring injury that kept Will Shipley out of that day's scrimmage. Become a subscriber at Tigerillustrated.com! Twenty minutes later, we were still talking. Not about Shipley, but about how the future Hall of Fame coach felt about his 14th Clemson team.

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei is shown here with defensive tackle Bryan Bresee arriving at Truist Field in Winston-Salem (N.C.) Saturday. (Ken Ruinard - USA Today Sports)

He felt really, really good. And it started with him feeling really, really good about his returning starter at quarterback. The optimism ran a bit against the grain of some of the returns we were hearing elsewhere from camp. Yes, DJ Uiagalelei had made noticeable improvements in the areas of leadership and making more plays with his legs. But there weren't many people talking about how much better he looked in the rather important category of throwing the football accurately. Shifting to the present, we're just four games in. Still plenty of challenges remaining for Uiagalelei, starting with this week's meeting with perhaps the best defense Clemson will see all season. But goodness gracious has the California kid crafted the opening chapters of one of the most remarkable redemption stories you'll ever see. A story that most of us would've dismissed as satirical fiction had we been given an advance copy a month ago. The most glorious moments of Swinney's tenure have been built on the addition of quarterbacks who made Clemson different on offense. It was natural to spend this past offseason wondering if a freshman could transform an offense that was frequently a mess last season. The thought behind that question was natural and reasonable because of the 13-game sample size we saw of the offense with Uiagalelei last season. Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence swooped in and were immediately transcendent as freshmen in 2014 and 2018. Thus the only question about possible quarterback transcendence in 2022 involved just one player, that being freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei threw for nearly 400 yards and five touchdowns in Clemson's double overtime win over Wake Forest. (Getty)

It seemed that the ceiling for Uiagalelei was being just pretty good. As in: "This defense is going to be so good, that if Clemson gets just pretty good quarterback play the Tigers can get back to where they want to be. You can win a lot of games, and championships, with great defense." The jolting disarray on defense is a topic that we've covered elsewhere and will continue to. But the necessary focus on that unexpected negative trend has detracted from the focus on the unexpected positive trend Uiagalelei has authored so far. A trend that some folks probably should've recognized a bit earlier. Uiagalelei certainly wasn't perfect in the opener against Georgia Tech, but he showed significant improvement from last year starting with accurate throws downfield. Suddenly, Klubnik was the great sensation for the way he steered the reserves down the field for a touchdown late in that rout. The passionate desire to move on from the ugliness of last year's quarterback play, combined with the passionate desire to find the next big thing at quarterback, led to some emotional, less-than-half-baked conclusions that weren't fair to either quarterback. Popular sentiment seemed to hold that it was about time to cut bait with DJ and roll with Klubnik. And it wasn't just from fans on message boards and social media; former Tiger Eric Mac Lain was advocating it on the ACC Network minutes after the opener was complete, as were other national media voices. And just for the record, we had our own skepticism of DJ entering the season. It turns out that setting the bar at just "pretty good" doesn't seem all that fair either.

Uiagalelei has 10 touchdown passes in four games. The junior threw nine touchdowns in all of 2021. (AP)