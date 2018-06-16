THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In this feature Tigerillustrated.com takes a hard look at college football's new redshirt rule introduced this week.

Getting redshirted is the college football version of being sent to Siberia.

One of the more under-the-radar landmark moments for a freshman is the day in August when he's told whether he's headed for a redshirt or playing.

Consider the psychological impact of this, particularly for the more highly regarded players. You're lavished with adulation during the recruiting process. You arrive at college thinking you're going to start from day one. Redshirting isn't even in your thought process.