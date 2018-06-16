Time to suit up
In this feature Tigerillustrated.com takes a hard look at college football's new redshirt rule introduced this week.
Getting redshirted is the college football version of being sent to Siberia.
One of the more under-the-radar landmark moments for a freshman is the day in August when he's told whether he's headed for a redshirt or playing.
Consider the psychological impact of this, particularly for the more highly regarded players. You're lavished with adulation during the recruiting process. You arrive at college thinking you're going to start from day one. Redshirting isn't even in your thought process.
And then you're banished to the scout team all year, learning a new scheme every week as you try to give the varsity guys a replication of what they'll see that Saturday. The reporters who were asking about you every day upon your arrival no longer consider you a story. You're handed over to the tutelage of Joey Batson and his Power Hour as the rest of the coaches are spending almost all of their time with the guys who are playing. This is not exactly easy on the psyche of scholarship players at this level.
