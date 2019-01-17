THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

-- Generations seem to move quickly up in these hills.

It's been five days since the official celebration of Clemson's second national title in three years, but the parade of superlatives could continue into July.

As we're trying to process the waves of talent that have come and are still to come at this joyous little ol' Clemson killing machine, the term "generational" keeps popping into the mind.

As in: Surely there's a more precise term to describe the assembly line of all these elite players.

Maybe the best word for where Clemson is now is regenerational? Because just when casual observers think Dabo Swinney's program is in rebuilding mode, the Tigers regenerate instead.

A year after Deshaun walks out the door, some guy named Trevor walks through? Are you kidding?

The average college football follower probably doesn't know about two guys on campus that look kind of like Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross.