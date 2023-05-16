BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

If you've been to a Clemson sporting event over the past year or so, you've probably seen the video of AD Graham Neff urging fans to buy into this wild new era of college athletics by ponying up some NIL cash for the players they're watching.

The video message doesn't bring an audible groan, but you can feel it. Safe to say the large majority of Clemson fans, and many fans elsewhere, are still slow to totally wrap their arms around funding more than the scholarships, room, board, stipends and rock-star status these high-profile athletes already enjoy.

Now let's imagine a different video message. One from Neff, and perhaps Dabo Swinney, calling for contributions to a different fund.

A get-the-hell-out-of-the-ACC fund.

Now that's something the majority of Clemson fans would get behind, and put their wallets behind. Because there's been no meaningful attachment or affinity toward the ACC from the Clemson folks for a long time.

