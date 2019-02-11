Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

When Brent Venables was ready to come aboard at Clemson, a university trustee was ready to jump ship on the money it would take to pry him from Oklahoma.

Terry Don Phillips wanted to pay Venables $800,000, a substantial raise from the $440,000 he was making with the Sooners.

Phillips ultimately won out, and you might say it's been money well spent over the past seven years of mostly dominant defensive football under Venables.

These days there's not much resistance from above when it comes time to hand out raises to a distinguished coaching staff that's the envy of college football.

Last week, the Board of Trustees approved raises that put Clemson's assistant-coach pay near the top of college football at $7.39 million for the 10 on-field coaches.