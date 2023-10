BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

It just so happens that the last time Clemson reached 40 points in an ACC game was last year against Miami.

In one sense it feels like a cliche to say we're going to be able to make ironclad judgments of this offense one way or the other based on what unfolds Saturday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Because how many times have we already attached referendums to the offense's performance thus far this season?

But the particular circumstances of the present do point to this challenge producing a revealing moment one way or another for Garrett Riley's offense.

REVEALING MOMENT FOR CLEMSON's OFFENSE (For subscribers-only)

BIG SALE on officially-licensed Clemson apparel & gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!