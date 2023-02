CLEMSON -- When you lose to two SEC teams in your final three games of the season, and of course one is the team from Columbia, it tends to obscure just about everything else.

But what happened in Death Valley in late November and South Florida in late December were not the only low points of the season.

You could argue Tennessee and South Carolina didn't deliver Clemson's lowest moments of 2022, as excruciating as those moments were.