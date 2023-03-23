CLEMSON -- When he was going through his first spring as Clemson's passing-game coordinator, Kyle Richardson talked a lot about simplifying the offense and developing confidence by mastering a smaller number of concepts.

Turned out it'd take a year before all that talk finally came to fruition -- and under a different offensive coordinator.

It sounds a little odd to hear so much talk about simplicity this spring, simply because the same words were uttered a year ago.

Give a gift subscription to Tigerillustrated.com!

Yet there's much more confidence that this will indeed be the direction, because Garrett Riley is preaching it too.

Richardson has seen his career path change markedly since December of 2021, when he was on the verge of going back to high school coaching after spending six seasons with Clemson in a support-staff role.

He grew tired of being passed over for the few position-coach roles that did open over the years.