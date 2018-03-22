THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

In October of 2013, Clemson's basketball program secured a commitment from a Top 100 prospect named Donte Grantham.

A month later, Jim Clements left West Virginia to become Clemson's president. Grantham is from Martinsburg, 137 miles east of the WVU campus in Morgantown.

When Clements met Brad Brownell, he wanted to know how Brownell, Steve Smith and the staff managed to land Grantham. Brownell credited old-fashioned legwork, mentioning one night after a Tigers game when he hopped in his SUV and drove 10 hours through a snowstorm to visit Grantham the next day.

It's at this point when a university president of a football school might pat Brownell on the back, say good job and move along.

But Clements' wheels were turning.