{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 14:21:24 -0600') }}

Rivalry 'weak'

Larry Williams • TigerIllustrated.com
Senior Writer

CLEMSON -- One of the most repeated phrases surrounding this rivalry game is "throw the records out the window."

We're guessing a South Carolina fan came up with it, because most of the time the Gamecocks have been the party most eager to forget about a record.

