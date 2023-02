Clemson has wrestled several prominent offensive line recruits from Ohio in recent years -- including Matt Bockhorst, former five-star Jackson Carman and last year's freshman starting tackle, Blake Miller.

A fast-rising four-star from Ohio says he expects to give the Tigers a look next month.

Akron (Ohio) Hoban's William Satterwhite told Tigerillustrated.com he is eying a stop at Clemson with his mother.