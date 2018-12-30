Tigerillustrated.com

THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

As Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly jogged into the tunnel toward his locker room at halftime Saturday, a food service worker popped out from a side door.

Kelly crashed into her cart, knocked over a bowl of hamburgers but kept on going – drawing an unappreciative glance from the stadium employee.

Getting in Clemson’s way on its path to Alabama tends to end in frustration and disappointment for others.

Here we are again, the collision course for a fourth playoffs clash completed.