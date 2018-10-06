THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Ten years ago, Clemson went to Wake Forest for its sixth game of the season and walked away a 12-7 loser to fall to 3-3. The defeat was the third in six years to the Demon Deacons, and four days later Tommy Bowden was out. ALSO READ: Tigerillustrated.com's In-game Thread - For Subscribers-only | Additional nuggets from Winston-Salem | Update on Tavien Feaster What a difference a decade makes. And a Dabo. The futility against the Deacons is now so far in the past that the masses of orange-clad fans could laugh about it as they descended on the stadium that gave them so many horrors in a different era.

Clemson's offense, led by running back Travis Etienne and quarterback Trevor Lawrence, rolled up nearly 700 yards against Wake Forest. Getty

The Dabo Swinney era brings such comfort about winning that the only stress from fans centers on nit-picking about play-calling or player rotations. The Tigers beat the Deacons for the 10th straight time Saturday in a 63-3 pounding, playing all 72 players who traveled while improving to 6-0 going into the open date. Trevor Lawrence and Clemson's offense were not always a thing of beauty, evidenced by third-down struggles and some sometimes shaky quarterback play with Lawrence returning from a neck strain. But Travis Etienne and the defense were both spectacular, and that's how you get into halftime feeling quite comfortable up 28-0 despite some hiccups. Clemson piled up 698 yards, 471 on the ground. The Tigers had five rushing touchdowns of 52 yards or more, including a 52-yard dash by Lyn-J Dixon with 48 seconds left on a give from quarterback Hunter Renfrow. Yes, quarterback Hunter Renfrow. That's how easy it was on this day, which was diametrically opposed to a week ago against Syracuse. Sixty points is Clemson's largest margin of victory ever in an ACC game. The rushing total was the most under Swinney and the fourth-most in school history. "I"m so pleased with our ability to run the football," Swinney said. "That's what every team dreams of being able to do, to run the ball." This might sound crazy to say with 63 points on the scoreboard and 471 in the rushing column, but the Tigers' coaches will go into the open date still trying to generate more offensive efficiency after they converted just two of their first 11 third downs Saturday before finishing 5-of-15. It could be argued that the guy wearing the No. 9 jersey can help provide an answer. Etienne has made a reasonable case to be included in the early Heisman conversation, his latest binge a 10-carry, 167-yard showing that included touchdowns of 70, 59 and 3 yards. The sophomore has now totaled 761 yards and 11 touchdowns on 83 carries over six games, averaging 9.1 yards per carry. He's 5 yards shy of his total all of last season on 107 attempts. Dixon added 163 yards on 10 garbage-time carries, and Adam Choice had 128 on 10 attempts. The last time Clemson had three backs surpass 100 yards in a game was in 2006. The 11.8 yards per carry are a school record.

Adam Choice was one of three Clemson running backs to rush for over 100 yards Saturday. AP

"Clemson wasn't trying to run it up," said Wake coach Dave Clawson. "They were trying to run out the clock."

Lawrence, back after getting knocked silly against Syracuse in his first college start, looked like a super-talented freshman who's still growing. He also dinged his hip early in the game and went into the medical tent for a brief period before returning. Lawrence lost a fumble on the second possession as he reared back to throw. He sometimes held the ball too long and had trouble feeling pressure. So he's not a finished product. But he's still quite a product. Lawrence completed 20 of 25 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Justyn Ross for a 55-yard score and Tee Higgins for a 20-yard touchdown. "He's going to keep getting better," Swinney said. "There are a lot of little nuances that he's going to grow into, a lot of what I call game-within-the-game type stuff." This game, when it was still sort of a game, was on the shoulders of the running game -- specifically Etienne -- and defense. Wake finished with 249 yards and had 175 on the ground, but those numbers were deceptive. The Deacs had just 3 yards rushing on 21 carries in the first half, when they were 3-of-11 on third downs while being smothered by Clemson's defensive front. Wake finished 5-of-21 on third down while dropping to 3-3 and 0-2 in the ACC. After the first three possessions produced just one first down, Clemson's offensive brain trust decided to feed Etienne. On first down, he burst through a gap paved by Justin Falcinelli and Garrett Williams and was off on a 59-yard scoring run that put Clemson up 7-0 with 6:25 left. After a punt on the next drive, Etienne bounced outside for 22 yards on fourth-and-1 and then scored from 4 yards out. Etienne was back for more on Clemson's first possession of the second half. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Etienne made one cut and was gone on a 70-yard touchdown run.

All 72 players on the Tigers' travel squad saw action against Wake Forest. Getty

It was one of three one-play touchdown drives by the Tigers. Dixon also provided one with a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Choice also got into the act with a 64-yard touchdown run in the third. Tavien Feaster was limited by a shoulder injury and had just three carries. Lawrence's biggest flash came on the long touchdown strike to Ross. He'd just taken a sack to put the Tigers in a long-yardage situation. But on third-and-10, Ross streaked wide open against Wake's zone and Lawrence hit him in perfect stride. The other touchdown by Lawrence also came on third down, this time after he'd guided the Tigers down the field on throws to Higgins and Renfrow in a hurry-up situation late in the first half. On third-and-6 from the Deacons' 20, Lawrence found Higgins for the score with 30 seconds left in the half. Backup safety Luke Masterson made the mistake of colliding head-on with Higgins. Masterson's helmet flew off as he fell to the turf. Higgins didn't budge and trotted to the sideline. As the third quarter shifted to the fourth, Clemson had 555 yards and some folks might've started wondering if the final 15 minutes could be played with a running clock. These weren't thoughts being pondered 10 years ago. "We just controlled the line of scrimmage," Swinney said. "It's that simple. Our guys up front came to play, and really executed well."

OCTOBER DEALS ON CLEMSON APPAREL