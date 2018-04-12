THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
A targeted safety will be returning to Clemson this weekend with his decision looming.
Shelby (N.C.) Crest’s Lannden Zanders is set to take in the Tigers’ spring game Saturday with his parents.
