Tigerillustrated.com

Saturday Evening Notes
THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel
Dabo Swinney certainly isn't giving off many vibes that he's worried about the defense after the loss of so many important players.
That's not all that noteworthy, because the eternally optimistic Swinney seldom gives off the vibe that he's worried about anything.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news