With bowl practices beginning this week, Tigerillustrated.com has additional team-related nuggets to share with subscribers in this Saturday feature, notably freshmen and red-shirt freshmen.

Official NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker & Database at Tigerillustrated.com

In particular, we have more to report on freshman offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington, true freshman wide receiver Adam Randall and true freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik.

SATURDAY FRESHMEN NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

Christmas DEALS on CLEMSON gear/apparel & Orange Bowl gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!