Ahead of today's annual spring game in Death Valley, we have a lot of ground to cover in this A.M. feature.

Some of the notables ...

-- Additional insight on Clemson sophomore quarterback Cade Klubnik.

-- More on junior tight end Jake Briningstool.

-- One key offensive player has been dealing with a minor knee injury and it's TBD on how much action he receives today.

-- Additional intel on four-star true freshman wide receiver Noble Johnson.

-- What we have been hearing of late on junior back Phil Mafah.

-- Why we believe there are a few under-the-radar, though noteworthy roster moves for today's game.

-- And more intel on true freshmen defensive linemen Peter Woods and T.J. Parker.

SATURDAY PRE-SCRIMMAGE NUGGETS (For subscribers-only)

