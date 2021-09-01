CLEMSON | When old-school Clemson and Georgia fans long for more renditions of this rivalry, they think back to the time between 1977 and 1987 when the teams played 11 times and ended up dead even with five wins apiece and a tie.

The Bulldogs did walk away with some ultra-technical bragging rights in the form of 15.5 points per game, to Clemson's 14.4.

Let's just say that such a score wouldn't be looked back on nearly as fondly if Georgia and Clemson produced it Saturday night in Charlotte.

We're in a completely different era now. Hell, the current offensive revolution makes 2005 look like ancient times, let alone 1977 when Clemson won a 7-6 barnburner in Athens.

But as we're all quick to assume this vapor trail of points will continue unabated as college football moves into the 2021 season and beyond, the presence of some lavishly talented defenses presents a compelling argument to pump the brakes a bit.