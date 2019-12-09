We believe Scott, 38, would take his father Brad to Tampa to serve in a lead administrative role similar to that of Woody McCorvey under Dabo Swinney . Other support staffers could also be in line to follow the Scotts to South Florida.

USF and Scott are putting the finishing touches on his move to Tampa to replace Charlie Strong .

CLEMSON -- Everything is pointing to Jeff Scott leaving Clemson and becoming the next head coach at South Florida, Tigerillustrated.com has confirmed.

Brad is a native of Arcadia, Fla., 90 miles from Tampa, and graduated from the school in 1979. Of course, both father and son have major recruiting ties in the Sunshine State. Brad is in his 21st season at Clemson, including his ninth as an assistant athletics director in charge of player development and recruiting transition.



We do believe Jeff would stay on for Clemson's pursuit of its third national title in four years. But one could logically assume his recruiting responsibilities for Clemson would be diminished if he were working in dual roles during the transition. We do know that Scott is scheduled to be on the road recruiting for Clemson this week.

As for who would replace Scott, we have long gathered that Kyle Richardson would be a prime candidate to move into a role as one of Swinney's 10 full-time assistants. Richardson, previously a highly successful head coach at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill, is in his fourth season at Clemson as a senior offensive assistant.

We also consider it likely that quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter would be elevated to the co-offensive coordinator role with Tony Elliott.

Under Elliott and Scott, the Tigers have amassed a 69-4 record with two national titles, five consecutive CFP appearances and five straight ACC championships. The offense has averaged 40.3 points per game over the past five seasons, including 46.5 this season over Clemson's 13-0 tear into the 2019 playoff.

