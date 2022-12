CLEMSON -- Clemson's last 60 minutes of football give Tyler Grisham a reasonable rebuttal to the idea that he has no idea what he's doing.

Such sentiment had grown on the outside late in the season as the Tigers' receiving corps looked nothing like some of its esteemed predecessors.

It all came to a head during and after a home loss to South Carolina, whose portal receivers looked quite a lot more dynamic than Clemson's hand-picked studs from high school.