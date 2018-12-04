THE WEST ZONE message board | SHOP NOW: DEALS on CLEMSON apparel

CLEMSON -- For the second straight day a highly regarded Clemson commit has picked up a fifth star, this time in Folsom (Calif.) receiver Joseph Ngata. Ngata (6-3, 210) ascended from No. 45 to No. 8 overall regardless of position. The move was announced by Rivals.com in this early-afternoon piece Tuesday.

Ngata's stock had been on the move already in 2018. The longtime Tiger pledge climbed 26 spots earlier in the fall.

His promotion should come as no surprise either, as you might recall Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Gorney raved about Ngata after seeing him in-person this season – calling him the best receiver prospect on the West Coast.