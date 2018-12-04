Second Clemson commit gets 5th star
CLEMSON -- For the second straight day a highly regarded Clemson commit has picked up a fifth star, this time in Folsom (Calif.) receiver Joseph Ngata. Ngata (6-3, 210) ascended from No. 45 to No. 8 overall regardless of position. The move was announced by Rivals.com in this early-afternoon piece Tuesday.
Ngata's stock had been on the move already in 2018. The longtime Tiger pledge climbed 26 spots earlier in the fall.
His promotion should come as no surprise either, as you might recall Rivals.com regional analyst Adam Gorney raved about Ngata after seeing him in-person this season – calling him the best receiver prospect on the West Coast.
Another change that bears noting came for Charlotte (N.C.) Harding athlete and Clemson target Quavaris Crouch.
Crouch (6-3, 238) lost his fifth star after essentially sitting out the season with a high ankle sprain. Crouch remains the top-overall prospect in the state of North Carolina, though 30th nationally overall regardless of position.
On Monday Clemson cornerback commit Andrew Booth of Lawrenceville (Ga.) moved up to five stars.
Clemson's 2019 recruiting class entered the month of December ranked third nationally, trailing only Alabama and Texas A&M.
Clemson's coaches could take as many as 30 prospects in their 2019 class, wrapping up the class on February 6, 2019, the second National Signing Day. The early signing period begins on December 19, 2018.
