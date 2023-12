BECOME A SUBSCRIBER AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.com!

Naturally, things are quite fluid here in the eleventh hour ahead of the early signing day.

After talking with more contacts this morning, Tigerillustrated.com has more intel to share with subscribers on a late recruiting target.

SECOND EARLY SIGNING DAY EVE UPDATE (For subscribers-only)

****************************

BIG DECEMBER DEALS on officially-licensed Clemson apparel and gear at The Tiger Fan Shop HERE!